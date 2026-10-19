A woman allegedly killed her two minor children with scissors before taking her own life in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday, police said.

A woman allegedly killed her two minor children with scissors before taking her own life in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday, police said. Her four-year-old daughter and five-year-old son died following the attack, while another woman sustained serious injuries after witnessing the tragedy.

The incident took place in Dantiya village near Kherli town. According to police, Usha Sharma allegedly attacked her children, Mukul, 5, and Nandini, 4, following an argument over the girl going outside to play.

Usha reportedly took the children into a room and locked the door before attacking them with scissors. She then allegedly inflicted injuries on herself, police said.

According to news agency PTI, villagers rushed to the house after hearing the children scream. They forced open the locked door and found Usha and both children lying injured inside.

Usha’s younger sister, Manisha, who was present at the house, was reportedly left distraught after witnessing the scene. In a state of distress, she allegedly injured herself by banging her head against a wall and the floor.

Villagers rushed all four to the sub-district hospital in Kherli. Doctors declared Mukul dead on arrival, while Usha and Nandini succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Manisha, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to a district hospital for further treatment.

Police said Usha’s husband, Amit Sharma, works for a private company in Gujarat, while Manisha’s husband, Ankit Sharma, is employed as a nurse at a private hospital in Jaipur.

Kathumar circle officer Joginder Singh Rajawat and Kherli police personnel reached Dantiya village and inspected the scene.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Kherli hospital. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.