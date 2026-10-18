A man in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur allegedly sped away from a police checkpoint, abandoning his wife on the road after a sudden motorcycle manoeuvre left her falling onto the street.

A man in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur allegedly sped away from a police checkpoint, abandoning his wife on the road after a sudden motorcycle manoeuvre left her falling onto the street. The incident, captured on video at Trishul Chowk, has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over reckless driving and the dangers of evading traffic checks.

The incident occurred during a police checking drive targeting vehicles without number plates and riders flouting helmet rules. When police personnel signalled the motorcyclist to stop, he allegedly accelerated and abruptly swerved to avoid them.

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The manoeuvre caused his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and tumble onto the road. However, instead of stopping to check on her or ensure she was safe, the man continued riding and left the spot.

Police personnel immediately rushed to the woman’s aid as a bystander recorded the incident. The footage later surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the risks associated with rash driving and attempts to escape traffic enforcement.

According to officials, the woman was questioned following the incident and told the police that she had not sustained any injuries. After counselling her, the police sent her home.