Goa Police have registered an FIR against a man accused of raping a 45-year-old foreign tourist in the coastal village of Mandrem, raising fresh concerns over women’s safety in the popular tourist destination.

Goa Police have registered an FIR against a man accused of raping a 45-year-old foreign tourist in the coastal village of Mandrem, raising fresh concerns over women’s safety in the popular tourist destination. According to police, the survivor had connected with the accused through social media before making plans to meet him in Goa.

The woman, a European divorcee who later acquired the nationality of another country, arrived in New Delhi in August before travelling to Goa, where she had been staying in Mandrem.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that she met the accused at a beach before the two went to a room, where they consumed alcohol. Police said the woman was under the influence of alcohol and was unable to resist when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident was initially reported at the Mandrem police station. However, the case was subsequently transferred to the women’s police station in Panaji following a reported lack of proper coordination between the local police and the survivor.

Goa Records 922 Rape, Sexual Assault Cases in Five Years

The case comes against the backdrop of concerning figures on crimes against women in Goa. Police statistics show that the state records an average of four women being raped or sexually assaulted every week.

Between 2021 and 2025, a total of 922 women, aged between five and 70, were reportedly raped or sexually assaulted in the state.