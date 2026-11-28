MDMK leader Vaiko criticizes the Supreme Court's order regarding the Karthigai Deepam ritual in Thiruparankundram, arguing it oversteps legal bounds and undermines secularism. Meanwhile, he opposes any increase in parliamentary seats.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, alleging that the court had exceeded its limits and that the order violated the secular principles of the Constitution. Speaking on the verdict, Vaiko said secularism was a fundamental principle of the Constitution and alleged that the Supreme Court’s order had disrupted the centuries-old practice followed at Thiruparankundram. “The Supreme Court has ordered regarding the Deepam issue yesterday. Supreme Court has exceeded its limits. The fundamentals of the Constitution are secularism,” he said. He further said that the practice in Thiruparankundram has been violated by the verdict of the Supreme Court. “But for centuries, what was the practice in Thiruparankundram has been violated by the verdict of the Supreme Court. In the Supreme Court nowadays, the Hindutva forces have raised their hands,” he said.

On the upcoming Parliament session, the MDMK leader opposed any increase in the total number of members in both Houses of Parliament, saying such a move would not be good for democracy in the country. “The total number of members in both houses of Parliament, on any account, should not be increased. That is not good for democracy in India,” Vaiko said. Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan questioned the timing of the proposed lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, alleging that the move sought to alter a long-standing tradition. Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict directing the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the site, Elangovan said the day was not Karthigai Deepam and questioned the need to change the traditional location for lighting the lamp. "Today is not Karthigai Deepam. Who cares about it? On that day, Deepathoon is lit in the place where for a hundred years it was traditionally lit in a particular place; they want to change the tradition followed by the Hindus,” he said. “They are against Hindu tradition, Hindu practice. They are Anti-Hindus," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. (ANI)