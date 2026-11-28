President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Autumn Term 2026 passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, emphasizing the vital link between maritime security, national economic well-being, and the dedication of naval officers.

Kannur (Keralam) [India], November 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the service of naval officers at sea was directly connected to the security, prosperity and well-being of the people, stressing that maritime security was closely linked to the economic well-being of nations and the everyday lives of citizens. Addressing the passing-out parade for Autumn Term 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, Kannur, Keralam, President Murmu, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest and reviewing officer, congratulated the graduating trainees, including personnel from the Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries.

Emphasising the importance of maritime security in an interconnected world, the President said a large part of global trade moves through the seas and any disruption in the movement of ships could have consequences for ordinary citizens. "The maritime domain has become increasingly important in today's interconnected world. A large part of global trade moves through the seas. The security of maritime roads is therefore closely linked to the economic well-being of nations and the everyday lives of their people," she said. "Any disruption in the movement of ships can affect the supply of essential goods, increase costs, and ultimately place an additional burden on ordinary citizens. You should remember that your service at sea is connected to the lives of the people of India. It contributes directly to their security, prosperity, and well-being," Murmu added.

The President said the graduating officers were joining the Indian Navy at a time when the force was undergoing an important transformation, with India steadily strengthening its armed forces and maritime capabilities. "I had the opportunity to review the international fleet at Visakhapatnam in February. It was an impressive demonstration of the growing strength and capabilities of the Indian Navy. India is making rapid progress in strengthening its armed forces and enhancing its maritime capabilities," she said. "You are fortunate to be entering the service at a time when the Indian Navy is undergoing an important transformation. You will not only witness this transformation but will also be among those who shape its future," she added.

Highlighting India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Murmu said a growing number of ships and submarines were being designed and built in Indian shipyards. "A growing number of our ships and submarines are being designed and built in Indian shipyards. This reflects our commitment to self-reliance and our confidence in the capabilities of our engineers, scientists, skilled workers, and industry. As officers of the Indian Navy, you will be part of this journey towards a stronger and more self-reliant India," she said.

Congratulating the trainees on successfully completing their training, the President said the programme had tested their physical endurance, mental strength and determination. "I am delighted to be present here today to review the passing-out parade of Autumn Term 2026. I congratulate all the trainees graduating today, including those from the Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries. You have successfully completed your training, which has tested your physical endurance, mental strength and determination," she said. Praising their performance during the parade, Murmu said their smart turnout, excellent military bearing and precision in performing the drill reflected the high standards of their training, discipline and dedication. She also acknowledged the contribution of their parents and families, saying that behind every young officer stood a family that had made sacrifices, offered encouragement and provided strength through difficult times.

The President also expressed happiness at the presence of several young women among the graduating trainees and said their achievements would inspire more women to join the armed forces and take up challenging responsibilities. "My dear daughters, your presence here is a matter of pride for the entire nation. You have demonstrated that determination, courage and competence know no boundary. Your achievements will inspire many more young women to dream big and take up challenges and responsibilities in the service of the nation," she said.

Extending special congratulations to trainees from friendly foreign countries, Murmu said it was heartening to see them marching alongside their Indian counterparts. "The friendship you have developed here will go beyond the years spent at this academy. You will carry forward the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and friendship that binds our countries together," she said. Addressing the officer cadets on the responsibilities awaiting them, the President said integrity, professional competence, courage and compassion would define the character of the Indian Navy. She said officers would face challenging weather conditions, long deployments and uncertain situations at sea, requiring them to take difficult decisions, often under pressure. "Leadership is not merely about giving commands, it is about undertaking responsibility, setting an example and standing by those who serve with you," Murmu said.

She also underlined the need for naval officers to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills, pointing out that new technologies were transforming the nature of warfare and maritime security. "The world is changing at an unprecedented pace. New technologies are transforming the nature of warfare and maritime security. We cannot predict all the challenges that the future will bring, but I am confident that your training, adaptability and commitment will prepare you to face them. You should always continue to learn and should keep upgrading your knowledge and skills," she said. Speaking about the vision of Viksit Bharat, the President said the ultimate purpose of national efforts was to build a strong, prosperous and developed India. She added that the vision was not limited to economic growth or improvements in development indicators but also involved creating a nation where every citizen felt secure, had access to opportunities and could lead a life of dignity and self-respect. "It is about ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society and every corner of the country," she said.

As the trainees prepared to take their 'Antim Pag', Murmu reminded them of the trust placed in the armed forces by citizens across the country. "The uniform you wear carries the trust and expectation of more than a billion Indians. Every citizen, irrespective of where they live or what they do, looks towards our armed forces with confidence and pride. You must always remain worthy of their trust," she said. Urging the graduating officers to uphold the highest traditions of the Indian Navy, the President asked them to perform their duties with sincerity, face challenges with courage and treat everyone under their command with fairness and respect. She also advised them to take pride in their individual achievements without losing sight of the larger purpose of their service. "I wish all of you a fulfilling and professionally rewarding career. May you always have the courage to face the rough sea, the wisdom to navigate difficult situations and the determination to accomplish every mission entrusted to you," Murmu said.