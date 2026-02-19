To chase internet fame, a man in Rajasthan made a toddler drink beer and smoke a cigarette and also filmed the act. The video has triggered outrage, with netizens pointing that providing alcohol and tobacco to a minor is a punishable offence.

In a bid to chase internet fame, a man in Rajasthan made a toddler drink beer and smoke a cigarette and also filmed the act. The video has triggered outrage online, with netizens pointing that providing alcohol and tobacco to a minor is a punishable offence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The viral clip captures the accused sitting casually on his motorcycle parked by the roadside. Beside him stands a child, barely three to four years old. The man is seen openly drinking beer and smoking a cigarette. He then is seen encouraging the boy to drink beer and smoke, seemingly for the sake of creating a “viral” reel.

The motorcycle seen in the video bears the registration number RJ25 SS 8392, indicating that the incident took place in Rajasthan.

Scroll to load tweet…

(Asianet News English does not vouch for the authenticity of this video)

'Children not props or social media entertainment': Outrage over ,viral video

As the video gained traction online, outrage poured in. Users strongly condemned the act, calling it “inhuman,” “disgusting,” and “criminal.” Many demanded immediate police action, insisting that strict punishment is necessary to send a strong message.

A user wrote, “This is a shameful act and disturbing to watch. Under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015: Anybody who gives, or causes to be given, intoxicating liquor (alcohol) to a child can be punished with: Rigorous imprisonment for up to 7 years, and a fine of up to Rs 1,00,000 or both. Rest is on the @PoliceRajasthan, strict action is expected.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented, “This is not mischief. This is criminal negligence.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user wrote, “Anything for Content. Disgusting!! But how these people are supposed to make a meaningful living? There are hardly any opportunities for them. They see Social media as a means to change their lives and in that stoop to any level. Empathy should be practiced in dealing with them.”

Authorities are yet to confirm whether action has been initiated.