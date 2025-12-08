A man at Gurugram cinema was caught smoking a cigarette and allegedly drinking alcohol during a screening of Dhurandhar, causing discomfort to other viewers. Security confronted him and escorted him out, a moment that drew applause from the audience.

A disturbing incident from a Gurugram cinema hall has gone viral online, after a man was seen openly smoking a cigarette and allegedly drinking alcohol in the middle of a movie screening. The video, widely shared on X, Instagram and other platforms, has shocked viewers and raised questions about safety and behaviour inside theatres.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident took place on December 5 during a show of Dhurandhar, the newly released film featuring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. While the movie has been drawing large crowds, the real drama that day happened among the audience.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident inside the theatre

According to reports, the man was seated in the first row at Miraj Cinemas in Gurugram. He was filmed lighting and smoking a cigarette, while also allegedly consuming alcohol during the screening. The smoke and smell disturbed nearby moviegoers, who can be heard reacting with discomfort in the viral video.

Theatre staff soon intervened. They approached the man, confronted him, and after a short argument, escorted him out of the hall. The audience, who had been watching the situation unfold, cheered and applauded as he was removed.

The video quickly spread across social media, with users condemning the behaviour and questioning how he managed to bring alcohol into the theatre.

Smoking inside theatres in India: What the law says

The man’s actions were not just disruptive, but also illegal. Under COTPA 2003 (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), smoking is strictly prohibited in public places, including cinema halls, auditoriums, and entertainment venues. Violating this law can lead to a fine of up to Rs 200.

Theatres are required to display 'No Smoking' signs clearly and must ensure that the ban is enforced. If they fail to do so, theatre management can also face action.

Smoking inside a cinema hall is especially dangerous due to the risk of fire in an enclosed space.

Social media reactions: 'Shameless behaviour'

The viral video led to a wave of online criticism. Many users slammed the man for what they called “shameless behaviour” and a total lack of civic sense.

One user wrote: “If your masculinity needs a cigarette and breaking rules at a public place, it was never strong to begin with. Get a life.”

Another commented: “And sitting in the first row… Dude thinks he is a sigma.”

A third user claimed to have been at the same show, writing: “I was sitting right behind this guy. It was so annoying to see their behaviour.”

A fourth added: “It’s pathetic how shameless some people can be.”

Some other reactions to the video:

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, released on December 5 and has been performing strongly in theatres across India. The film features a large ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

The film has won praise for its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and music. Social media is filled with appreciation posts, and several songs from the movie are trending on reels and music charts. Early morning and late-night shows have seen packed halls, with many theatres reporting near-housefull screenings.