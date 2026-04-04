Rajasthan is launching roadshows in major cities like Jaipur and New Delhi for the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026. This initiative aims to attract investment and engage with agritech firms for the event scheduled in May.

The Government of Rajasthan will roll out a series of roadshows across major Indian cities ahead of the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026, scheduled from May 23 to 25. Led by the Department of Agriculture, the initiative aims to engage with investors, agritech firms, research institutions, startups, and key stakeholders to drive participation and investment in the state's agriculture ecosystem.

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Roadshow Schedule and Objectives

The roadshows will commence in Jaipur on April 10, followed by New Delhi on April 17, Ahmedabad on April 24, Hyderabad on May 6, and Pune on May 8. These engagements will serve as a platform to present Rajasthan's evolving agricultural landscape, highlight policy support, and showcase emerging opportunities across agribusiness, food processing, and value-added sectors.

The initiative is also aligned with the state's broader vision to integrate innovation, advanced technologies, and digital solutions into agriculture. The roadshows are expected to facilitate high-level interactions between prospective investors, agritech developers, industry representatives, and policymakers, with a focus on building long-term partnerships and unlocking investment potential in the sector.

Official Commentary

Commenting on the initiative, Manju Rajpal, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Horticulture & Panchayati Raj (Agriculture), said, "Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet-2026, to be held in May, is a key platform to connect Rajasthan's agriculture sector with global investment and innovation. The roadshows are an important step towards showcasing the state's strengths and engaging with stakeholders from across India and beyond."

Highlights and Scale of GRAM-2026

Participants will also be provided an overview of GRAM-2026's key highlights, including technical sessions, workshops, exhibitions, smart farm and livestock showcases, Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, as well as dedicated investment dialogues.

The Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026 is positioned as a premier international platform bringing together investors, agri-entrepreneurs, agritech innovators, researchers, policymakers, and farmers. The previous edition of GRAM was held in 2016-17. The upcoming edition is expected to see participation from over 75,000 farmers across Rajasthan, more than 250 exhibitors, and over 100 companies from India and overseas. Delegations from partner regions, including South Asia, Europe, Australia, and North and South America, are also likely to participate. (ANI)