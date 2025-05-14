A15-year-old girl gave sleeping pills to her family members and robbed her own house before fleeing with her lover in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl gave sleeping pills to her family members and robbed her own house before fleeing with her lover in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan. However, things took a turn when she was about to escape and a relative unexpectedly arrived, disrupting her plan.

Upon entering the house, the relative found several family members unconscious, after which other relatives and the police were informed. The lover was also arrested.

Police revealed that the teenager had been adding sleeping pills to her family's tea for several weeks. While her family was fast asleep, she would invite her lover over. Recently, the girl planned to elope with her lover.

She gave her family a higher dose of sleeping pills in their tea. Once they were unconscious, she stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs from the house. However, a relative saw her leaving and brought her back inside.

Five people were reportedly hospitalized in an unconscious state, with three in serious condition.

Further investigation is underway.