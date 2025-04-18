A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh, along with her lover’s two friends, brutally stabbed her husband 36 times. She then video-called her boyfriend to show the body, saying, “the job is done.”

In a chilling case of betrayal and brutality, a 25-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district was stabbed to death 36 times with a broken beer bottle—allegedly by his 17-year-old wife and two of her lover’s friends.

The minor wife, after the brutal murder, video-called her boyfriend to show him her husband’s body and declared, “the job has been done', reports The Times of India.

The shocking incident came to light on April 13, when police recovered the body of Rahul alias Golden, son of Ramchandra Pandey Kunbi Patil, from the bushes near the Indore-Ichhapur road opposite ITI College in Burhanpur. The victim bore multiple stab wounds and blunt injuries. the TOI report said.

Senior police officials confirmed that the attack was premeditated and orchestrated by Rahul’s wife, who was having an affair with a man named Yuvraj.

According to Burhanpur SP Devendra Patidar, investigation revealed that Rahul’s wife lured him out on the night of April 12 under the pretext of shopping. The couple dined at a roadside eatery, unaware they were being followed by Yuvraj’s two friends—Lalit (20) and a juvenile—who were informed of the plan in advance.

Near the ITI College, the girl pretended to drop her slipper near a speed breaker and asked Rahul to stop the vehicle. It was the prearranged spot. As he stopped, the two accomplices arrived on a motorcycle, dragged him into the bushes, and launched a violent assault.

The minor wife allegedly hit Rahul first with a beer bottle, rendering him unconscious. The juvenile then used another bottle and a sharp weapon to stab him repeatedly, while Lalit also took turns attacking him. The murder was so savage that Rahul was stabbed 36 times.

Moments after the killing, the girl called her boyfriend Yuvraj on a video call, showing him the blood-soaked body and confirming that the plan had been executed. The three then fled to Raver railway station, boarded a train to Itarsi, and eventually reached Ujjain.

The police formed special teams and, acting on a tip-off, detained the minor girl, Lalit, and the juvenile from Sanwer. Yuvraj (20), son of Kailash Patil, was also arrested later. All four accused had stayed in touch throughout the conspiracy via mobile phones.

Police are continuing further investigations into the motive and digital trails. The minor girl and the juvenile have been sent to a juvenile home, while Yuvraj and Lalit remain in custody.