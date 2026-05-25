Cyberabad Police arrested a 32-year-old man, Kothapalli Yashwanth Reddy, for driving a luxury car over 200 kmph on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road. He recorded the dangerous stunt and uploaded the video to his Instagram, leading to his arrest.

The Cyberabad Police have arrested a 32-year-old Instagram user for allegedly driving a luxury car at an extreme speed of over 200 kmph on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and uploading a video of the dangerous stunt on social media.

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According to the Narsingi Police, the accused, identified as Kothapalli Yashwanth Reddy, a resident of Alkapoor Township in Puppalaguda, Rangareddy district, severely endangered the lives of motorists and toll plaza staff through his reckless driving. The incident occurred on May 10 at around 10:30 AM, when Reddy entered the ORR through Entry No. 18(A). He drove a newly purchased car, bearing a temporary registration number (TG TR 2026), from the Narsingi Toll Plaza toward the TGPA Toll Plaza at speeds crossing 200 kmph.

During the high-speed run, the accused allegedly recorded the speedometer and the drive on his mobile phone, later uploading it to his Instagram profile under the name 'Yashwanth Reddy', which quickly triggered widespread public concern. Following the viral video, Patrolling Officer Karingula Sairam lodged a formal complaint at the Narsingi Police Station on May 19.

"Based on the complaint, the police registered Crime No. 396/2026 under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation," the Narsingi Police stated. Using technical evidence and tracking the digital footprints of the social media account, a police team successfully traced and detained Reddy. During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to buying the car in April 2026 and performing the high-speed stunt on May 10. The Cyberabad police have officially seized the car involved in the offence, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Fatal Accident In Vanasthalipuram

Earlier in April, in a similar incident, two people died, and one was injured in a road accident in the Omkar Nagar area of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, after a car rammed into a bike and a pedestrian, causing fatal injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred when two individuals riding a bike were attempting to take a U-turn near Omkar Nagar, while another person was crossing the road at the same time. A car, allegedly speeding from a nearby flyover, suddenly approached and collided with both the bike and the pedestrian. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the deaths of two people on the spot, while one individual sustained injuries.

Police Investigation Initiated

Following the incident, the Vanasthalipuram police promptly reached the spot and initiated necessary legal procedures. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials stated that all aspects of the case are being examined, including the speed of the vehicle, the condition of the road, and the sequence of events leading up to the crash. The role of the driver and possible negligence are also being looked into as part of the ongoing probe. Further details, including the identities of the deceased and updates on the condition of the injured individual, are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)