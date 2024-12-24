Rajasthan SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl publicly abducted by 6 men in Bolero car; CCTV video goes viral

A 14-year-old girl was abducted by a group of men in Rajasthan, India. The incident occurred near a police station, and the abductors fired shots in the air before fleeing. The girl's family suspects her in-laws, who they say harassed her for dowry.

In a shocking incident, 14-year-old minor girl was abducted by a half a dozen men in Bolero car on Monday. She was returning after giving exam and the incident happened around 4.30 pm in front of Police station in Rajasthan's Deeg village of Bharatpur. The other girls present at the spot protested, the miscreants fired in the air and fled with the girl. A case of abduction and firing registered against six men.

According to reports, her father said they married off the girl last year but she returned home after her in-laws harassed her for dowry, her family told the police, insisting that her in-laws were likely behind the kidnapping.

“Three to four people arrived in a four-wheeler and abducted her on gunpoint. When the locals tried to stop them, they also fired a few rounds. However, no casualty was reported so far,” said the Kaman circle officer Girraj Meena.

The abduction was captured in a CCTV installed in Deeg district’s Pahari area and has prompted sharp attacks from the Congress on the state government over the law and order situation in the state and the Bharatpur region, chief minister Mohan Lal Sharma’s home district. Three police teams have been formed to track down the kidnappers.

