A 29-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi triggered a dramatic midnight standoff after climbing a mobile tower in an apparent bid to meet his girlfriend and refusing to come down.

A 29-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi triggered a dramatic midnight standoff after climbing a mobile tower in an apparent bid to meet his girlfriend and refusing to come down. The drama kept police on their toes for nearly an hour as curious onlookers gathered at the spot to witness and record.

The man, identified as Shailendra Kumar, climbed the tower insisting that he wanted to meet his girlfriend. He reached the top, and refused to descend despite repeated attempts to persuade him to return to the ground safely.

The incident unfolded around midnight, drawing a crowd who watched anxiously as the situation escalated. Several people pulled out their mobile phones to capture videos of Shailendra perched atop the tower.

Police personnel from the Chopanki police station rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Officers immediately began efforts to convince Shailendra to climb down safely, but he initially remained adamant.

With the man refusing to budge, police continued their attempts to bring the situation under control and persuade him to abandon his risky perch. After nearly an hour of negotiations and persistent efforts, Shailendra finally climbed down safely, bringing the midnight drama to an end.

Police took him into custody immediately after he descended and subsequently produced him before Additional District Magistrate Sumitra Mishra. He was later released on bail.