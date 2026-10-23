A woman from Punjab’s Kotkapura struck a life-changing jackpot after spending just Rs 7 on a lottery ticket while out shopping for clothes for her children.

A woman from Punjab’s Kotkapura struck a life-changing jackpot after spending just Rs 7 on a lottery ticket while out shopping for clothes for her children. Bimla Devi, whose husband works as a daily-wage labourer to support their family, won a staggering Rs 1 crore.

Bimla purchased the ticket from the Star Lottery Stall near the railway station on Railway Road, little realising that her small, impulsive purchase would bring life-changing news the very next day.

Lottery stall operator Naresh Monga called them after the results were announced, informing them that Bimla had won the Rs 1-crore prize in a lottery organised by the Sikkim government.

The family rushed to the stall to celebrate their incredible win. Monga welcomed them with sweets, and soon the family broke into bhangra. Neighbours and acquaintances also joined in the celebrations, congratulating the family.

For Bimla and her family, her husband earning a living as a labourer, managing household expenses has never been easy. The unexpected jackpot, however, has given the family renewed hope for a brighter future, particularly for their children.

Although the family has yet to decide how to use the prize money, Bimla said they would discuss the matter with other family members. They are also considering setting up a small business to strengthen their financial position and secure a better future for their children.

Meanwhile, Monga said his lottery stall had been operating for the past six months and had previously sold tickets that won prizes worth lakhs of rupees. However, Bimla’s victory marked a major milestone for the shop, as it was the first time a customer had won the coveted Rs 1-crore prize since the stall was relocated near the railway station.