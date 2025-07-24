In Rajasthan's Kota, a man brutally beat his elderly mother while family members pleaded with him to stop. The incident was caught on video. He was arrested by police but later got bail.

A shocking video from Kota in Rajasthan has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen beating his elderly mother brutally. He kicks her, punches her, pulls her hair, and even hits her with slippers.

Trigger Warning: The video contains domestic violence that may be extremely disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The attack happened in the Anantpura area of Rajasthan's Kota. The man in the video has been identified as Dipu Mehra. His mother, Santosh Bai, filed a complaint against him with the local police. The video was recorded by a family member and later shared with the police.

What the video shows

The disturbing video clearly shows Dipu Mehra dragging his mother to the floor and hitting her repeatedly. She can be heard screaming in pain. Her daughter and other family members are seen trying to stop the attack, but Dipu ignores them. A child in the house (visible in the video also) can also be heard crying loudly.

Scroll to load tweet…

At one point, Dipu even hits his mother with slippers while she lies on the floor. He also pushes his relatives, who try to stop him.

Why the son turned violent

Mother Santosh Bai told the police that she has three children, two sons and a daughter. The accused, Deepu, is her elder son. There had been a dispute over property for some time. Troubled by this, the other family members, her husband Ramnarayan, younger son Dharmendra (a compounder at Kota Medical College) and daughter (a junior engineer in the Public Health Department) had moved to stay at her sister's flat. Deepu reportedly didn't like this and came there to assault them.

Police action taken

After receiving the video, Anantpura police quickly took action. They arrested Dipu Mehra on the same day. Circle Inspector Bhupendra Singh reportedly confirmed that the accused was presented in court and sent to jail under judicial custody.

However, he later got bail from the court, which has raised concerns among the public. Many people feel that such violent behavior should not be taken lightly.

What the mother told police

Santosh Bai, the victim, told police that she lives in a building called Om Meadows with her daughter and other family members. On July 20, Dipu arrived at the house and started kicking the gate until it broke. After entering, he started shouting and damaging things in the house.

Without warning, he attacked his mother and hit her badly. The assault continued even as family members tried to stop him.

Police statement

Assistant Sub-Inspector Uday Singh said that the video given by the victim's side has been included in the investigation. A case has been registered under sections related to entering a home and physical assault.

Singh added that strict action will be taken based on the evidence and the seriousness of the crime.