Heatwave conditions in Rajasthan see Barmer hit a record 46.4°C, disrupting daily life. The heatwave is expected to persist. In Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta has ordered the implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 to combat rising temperatures.

Heatwave Grips Rajasthan

Heatwave conditions continued to intensify in Rajasthan on Sunday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 46.4°C, according to weather department.

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The extreme heat disrupted normal life in the district, with residents largely avoiding outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.

Streets in Barmer were seen relatively deserted as people took precautions against the scorching sun.

Heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in several parts of the state, with maximum temperatures in most regions ranging between 42°C and 45°C. Barmer remained the hottest at 46.4°C, IMD Jaipur said.

A local resident told ANI that the heat conditions were "extremely harsh" and movement outside during daytime had become difficult.

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some parts of the state for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, a change in weather patterns is expected soon, weather department said.

Delhi Government Takes Action

Meanwhile, with temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground.

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the Chief Minister pointed out a worrying trend: Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years. This year, the government has carried out a detailed scientific assessment of the entire city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones. (ANI)