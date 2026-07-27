A Dungarpur farmer has donated his Rs 10 crore property to Lord Sanwalia Seth after a decade-long legal process. The transfer was completed with community support and temple administration assistance.

A farmer from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district has donated his entire agricultural land and house, valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, to Lord Sanwalia Seth after a legal process that spanned over ten years.

Amarji Gautam Patidar, a resident of Kheda Samor village in Aspur tehsil, made the pledge in 2016 to donate his property to the deity. The transfer was completed recently after multiple administrative and legal hurdles were addressed.

Legal and Administrative Challenges

The donation process faced several delays due to outstanding loans on the land, multiple land records registered under different accounts, and procedural requirements. Gautam Patidar made over 100 visits to Chittorgarh over the course of ten years to coordinate with temple authorities and government offices.

During this period, several District Collectors, Chief Executive Officers, and Presidents of the Shri Sanwalia Mandir Mandal changed, but Patidar continued with his efforts to complete the formalities.

With assistance from the Shri Sanwalia Temple administration and local residents, Patidar's 10.15 bighas of agricultural land was officially registered in the name of Lord Sanwalia Seth. The transfer marks the culmination of a commitment that Gautam Patidar had made nearly a decade ago.

According to temple officials, the land registration process required consolidation of various records and settlement of existing loans against the property.

Community and Administrative Support

Several individuals provided assistance during the process. Former District Education Officer Girija Madam, Bharat Rawal, Kewalji, and Devi Lal, an expatriate residing in Kuwait, extended financial support to help repay loans and consolidate land records. Advocate Valji Patidar handled the legal aspects of the registration without charging professional fees.

The Shri Sanwalia Temple Board administration also facilitated the process, helping navigate the administrative procedures required for the transfer.

Gautam Patidar, who lives alone after losing both his parents, leads a simple life in his village. His farm has 30 mango trees, and he has reportedly never sold their fruit. He has expressed hope that a gaushala (cow shelter) may be built on the donated land in the future.

He has also indicated his intention to offer his late mother's silver jewellery collection to the temple as part of his devotional practice.

Rajendra Singh, Administrative Officer of the Shri Sanwalia Temple Board, said the donation is an example of faith and commitment. According to Singh, the transfer represents a significant act of personal sacrifice and social commitment.