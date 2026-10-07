Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother, Rupi Soren, passed away. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) mourned her death, calling her a symbol of 'struggle, sacrifice, and patience' and describing her demise as an 'irreparable loss'.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother, Rupi Soren, passed away on Wednesday. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in an official post on X, mourned her death and described her as a symbol of "struggle, sacrifice, and patience."

The party said Rupi Soren had always stood by late JMM leader Dishom Guru Shibu Soren during his struggles and described her death as an "irreparable loss" for Jharkhand and the country. JMM said the loss of a mother was deeply painful for Hemant Soren, his family, party members and the people of Jharkhand.

JMM expresses grief

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family, all of us soldiers of JMM, and the entire state to bear this immense sorrow," the party said. The party also prayed for strength for the grieving family and JMM workers to cope with the loss.

The post on X reads, "Honourable Rupi Soren ji was a symbol of struggle, sacrifice, and patience. After the demise of the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji, Honourable Rupi Soren ji, who always stood by his side in his struggles, has today merged into the lap of nature. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the entire Jharkhand as well as the country."

It added that "The shadow of a mother being lifted away is extremely painful for JMM's central president Shri Hemant Soren ji, the entire family, for us, and for Jharkhand. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family, all of us soldiers of JMM, and the entire state to bear this immense sorrow."

'Ma was my greatest shelter': Hemant Soren

CM Soren, in a post on X, grieved the loss of his mother. "After Baba left, Ma was my greatest shelter. Today, even that shelter has merged into the lap of nature," he wrote on X.

(ANI)