Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty appointed as Advisor to the Government of West Bengal. He will hold the rank of a Cabinet Minister in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mithun Chakraborty Appointed Advisor to West Bengal Govt

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been appointed as Advisor to the Government of West Bengal in the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, according to a notification issued by the state government. The appointment has been made with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders, the notification dated October 6, 2026, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said. The notification, issued by order of the Governor of West Bengal and signed by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, stated that the appointment was made with the approval of the competent authority “in the interest of public service”.

Chakraborty, one of India's best-known actors, has been appointed to advise the state government in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. The notification also directed various departments and senior officials of the West Bengal government to take note of the appointment and take necessary action. Chakraborty has had a long association with public life and politics. His appointment to a Cabinet Minister-rank position in the state government marks a new role for the veteran actor in West Bengal's public and administrative sphere. The appointment will take effect immediately and continue until further orders, according to the government notification. (ANI)