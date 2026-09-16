A man was killed and another injured after a trivial quarrel over a matchbox spiralled into a deadly confrontation in northwest Delhi.

A man was killed and another injured after a trivial quarrel over a matchbox spiralled into a deadly confrontation in northwest Delhi. Police have apprehended two 19-year-old men and a juvenile in connection with the alleged attack. The incident took place on September 15 near a DSIIDC wine shop, where labourers Bhawani, 30, and Asha Ram, 32, were allegedly confronted by three boys after asking them for a matchbox to light a cigarette.

According to police, an argument broke out after the suspects allegedly refused to provide the matchbox. The confrontation soon turned violent, with the three boys allegedly assaulting the two men with their fists. Accused Naresh Bahadur alias Nepali allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked both victims.

However, the victims' family members reportedly told the media that Bhawani and Asha Ram had gone out for a walk. Police, meanwhile, said the two men had gone to the area to purchase liquor.

A PCR call reporting the stabbing reached Keshav Puram police station, prompting a police team to rush to the spot. Officers found blood scattered across the footpath before the injured men were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

Bhawani was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police said he had suffered a deep stab wound to the left side of his back.

Asha Ram sustained a stab injury to his left lower chest and remained under treatment. He was initially declared unfit to give a statement, police said.

A purported video recorded after the incident has also surfaced, showing one of the injured men lying in a pool of blood on the footpath, with blood splattered across the area. Several people could be seen passing by as the man lay injured.

Following the incident, police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police said investigators relied on local intelligence and technical inputs to identify the suspects allegedly involved in the attack.

Naresh Bahadur and Tarun, both 19, were subsequently apprehended along with a juvenile. According to investigators, Naresh Bahadur allegedly used the knife to attack both victims, while Tarun and the juvenile allegedly assaulted them with their fists.

Police also said the blood-stained knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered at the instance of Naresh Bahadur.