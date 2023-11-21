'Yeh kab hua?': BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Rahul Gandhi died for country' gaffe

Rajasthan Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for mistakenly naming Rahul Gandhi in place of his father Rajiv Gandhi. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Anupgarh, Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country’s unity”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mocked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for mistakenly naming Rahul Gandhi in place of his father Rajiv Gandhi while highlighting the sacrifices Congress leaders have made for the country.

While addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Anupgarh, Kharge mistakenly said that leaders like “Rahul Gandhi gave up their lives" for the nation's unity. Upon being informed of his error by those in attendance at the stage, Kharge rectified himself, clarifying that he was really referring to Rajiv Gandhi. He apologised as well.

He said, “I apologise. I mistakenly said Rahul Gandhi…Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the nation's unity. While the Congress party has leaders who gave their lives for the nation, the BJP has leaders who take lives.”

The BJP, however, was quick to pick on the gaffe by the Congress president. The party shared a clipped video of Kharge on their social media handle, saying "When did this happen?”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also on campaign trail in Rajasthan on Monday. The prime minister addressed a rally in Hanumangarh district’s Pilibanga where he asked people of Rajasthan to “sweep out the Congress from every corner of the state”. "This election is also the Diwali of democracy. Sweep out the Congress in such a way that this Congress is not left even in any corner,” PM Modi said.

The polls for the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 25. The votes will be counted on December 3.

