Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to brace for heatwave? Rain to lash THESE places
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for several districts in West Bengal, including Kolkata, for the next three days. Temperatures are expected to rise, but there is a possibility of rain starting Saturday
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 07:22 AM
2 Min read
The temperature continues to rise, causing widespread discomfort.
The Meteorological Department has announced a further increase in heat across the state. An alert has been issued for the next three days.
Temperatures will continue to rise until Saturday, causing discomfort. Hot and uncomfortable weather will also persist in Kolkata.
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for four to five districts on Thursday and Friday.
Heat and discomfort will persist in the districts of North Bengal, and temperatures will also rise in the southern districts.
A heatwave alert is in effect for Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Bankura districts on Thursday. Temperatures in these districts will exceed 40°C, which is 5°C above normal.
The heatwave will continue in Purulia, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur. Discomfort will persist in other districts, including Kolkata.
Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 36°C, and the minimum temperature will be 28°C.
The heat will persist on Friday. A heatwave will continue in Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum districts. Heatwave conditions will develop in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Murshidabad. The heat will increase in Kolkata.
Weather changes are expected from Saturday. Thunderstorms and rain are possible in several districts on Saturday.
Thunderstorms and rain are expected across the state on Sunday and Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds will occur.
