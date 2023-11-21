Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune-bound lane of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to shut for 2 hours today

    The Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune expressway will be closed for all vehicles for two hours (noon to 2 pm) on November 21 for the installation of an overhead gantry in the Bhor ghat section under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project by MSRDC.

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    The Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune expressway is set to be closed for all vehicle types for a duration of two hours on Tuesday, November 21. The carriageway will be closed from noon to 2 pm. This closure is part of the installation of an overhead gantry in the Bhor ghat section under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project by MSRDC.

    During this period, motor vehicles destined for Pune will be redirected from Shedung Phata, located 8km from the work site, to travel along the Mumbai-Pune highway or National Highway 4 (NH-4). This route will lead them to Shingroba ghat and Magic Point junction, providing access to the expressway for onward travel to Pune, as explained by Yogesh Bhosale, assistant police inspector of highway safety patrol, Bhor ghat unit.

    Commuters are advised to plan their travel schedules accordingly and consider alternative routes during the specified two-hour closure. Once the gantry installation is completed, regular traffic towards Pune is expected to resume smoothly.

    Video Icon