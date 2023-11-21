Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: First visuals of trapped workers released, khichdi sent in bottles

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: The camera was sent inside the tunnel through a six-inch pipe that was pushed though the rubble last night to send food items for the workers. On Monday, hot khichdi was also provided to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped.

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing rescue operation, officials managed to insert a 57-metre long, 6-inch wide pipe to send larger quantities of solid food and water to the trapped workers. The first visuals show the trapped workers being counted inside the tunnel. A camera has been inserted into the tunnel to count the workers and understand the internal geography of the tunnel

Sharing the visuals of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel, the Uttarkhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has posted on X, “You can also see live pictures of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel. Endoscope camera sent into the tunnel, all workers safe inside the tunnel.”

On Monday, hot khichdi was also provided to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped. The khichdi, in cylindrical bottles, was provided through 6-inch alternative lifeline. Electricity and water are available in the portion of the tunnel and workers are provided food items and medicines through 4-inch compressor pipeline.

On November 12, it was reported that a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers.

Meanwhile, two robotics machines of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - weighing 20 kg and 50 kg- have arrived at the site.

The trapped workers include 15 from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam and one from Himachal Pradesh.