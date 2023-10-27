Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    Emphasizing his track record of delivering on promises, the Chief Minister highlighted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pledge to waive farmers' loans was fulfilled promptly. He stressed the importance of keeping promises made to the people.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (October 27) unveiled a set of five guarantees for the state's residents, with promises that encompass various aspects of life. These guarantees include implementing a law to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme and procuring cow dung at the rate of Rs 2 per kilogram. Additionally, the electoral commitments extend to providing government college students with either a laptop or tablet and offering a Rs 15 lakh insurance coverage for losses incurred during natural disasters.

    Furthermore, Gehlot's government is committed to delivering smartphones equipped with complimentary internet services for three years to one crore women.

    Emphasizing his track record of delivering on promises, the Chief Minister highlighted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pledge to waive farmers' loans was fulfilled promptly. He stressed the importance of keeping promises made to the people.

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Ashok Gehlot also directed criticism towards the BJP-led central government, raising concerns about the alleged misuse of federal probe agencies. This criticism emerged in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent raids on properties associated with state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

    Gehlot pointed out the frustrations expressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had stated that the ED appeared to be more active than even the dogs in the country. Gehlot commented, "Whatever comment he must have made, you can understand that he must have done that in great pain." He asserted that these agencies had been turned into political tools and conveyed a message to Prime Minister Modi that his "countdown" had commenced.

    Gehlot's new set of guarantees augments two previously announced assurances – offering cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for 1.05 crore families and providing an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in installments. These guarantees are part of the Chief Minister's efforts to address various aspects of the state's socio-economic landscape.

    Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB court, cites security lapses in prison; check details

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB court, cites security lapses in prison; check details AJR

    Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB court, cites security lapses in prison; check details

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country rkn

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon