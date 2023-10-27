Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB court, cites security lapses in prison; check details

Reports confirm that Chandrababu Naidu has encountered health challenges during his time in confinement, having reportedly lost five kilograms in weight. He is currently grappling with skin allergy and dehydration, further exacerbating the concerns of his family.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has raised concerns over security lapses in the prison where he is currently incarcerated. He addressed these issues in a letter to the ACB Court, highlighting what he perceives as inadequate security measures. This development follows earlier worries expressed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and his family members regarding his health while in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Reports confirm that Chandrababu Naidu has encountered health challenges during his time in confinement, having reportedly lost five kilograms in weight. He is currently grappling with skin allergy and dehydration, further exacerbating the concerns of his family.

The former Chief Minister has been in custody for approximately one month in connection with a case related to a skill development scam.

Expressing her apprehension, Nara Bhuvaneswari shared on X, "I am deeply concerned for my husband's well-being, as the Government of Andhra Pradesh has failed to provide him with the timely medical care he urgently needs while he remains in prison."

She highlighted the critical nature of his weight loss, emphasizing that any further reduction could potentially endanger his kidneys.

