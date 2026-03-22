A youth was made to apologise by police after an AI-generated image showing officers bowing before him went viral. The post, with a controversial caption about a rally, sparked outrage online. Police traced the youth, identified as Vikram, and recorded his apology video. Social media users had mixed reactions.

A young man landed in trouble after a fake image created using artificial intelligence (AI) went viral on social media. The AI image showed three police officers in uniform kneeling and bowing before the youth, who appeared in a dramatic pose wearing a cape-like cloth and holding a sword. The caption of the image added to the controversy. It claimed that 'no police officer or powerful person could stop a rally'. Many people found the post disrespectful and misleading.

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Police take quick action

After the AI-generated image and related posts spread online, police stepped in and traced the youth. He was taken into custody and made to apologise for his actions.

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In a video that later went viral, the youth is seen sitting on the floor, surrounded by police officers. He introduces himself as Vikram and admits that he created and edited the image. He apologises and promises not to repeat such a mistake in the future.

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Apology video draws mixed reactions

The apology video quickly spread across social media platforms and received mixed reactions from users.

Some people supported the police action, saying that misuse of AI tools should be taken seriously. One user wrote that “stupidity must be punished,” while another said people should not misuse the power of AI.

At the same time, some users found the situation unusual and even humorous. A few comments suggested that the police also appeared to be enjoying the moment while recording the apology video.