Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma orders a high-level probe after a sting operation alleged corruption by Congress, BJP, and independent MLAs. The MLAs' LAD accounts have been frozen. Congress has also demanded a factual report on its MLA.

Following the corruption allegations against Congress MLA Anita Jatav, Congress Rajashtan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has demanded that the party's state president, Govind Singh Dotasar, present a factual report of the case within seven days.

The action was taken after a sting operation-based report in a national daily alleged that Congress MLA Anita Jatav, BJP MLA Revantram Danga and independent MLA Ritu Banawat took commission for getting development work done in their constituencies.

CM Orders High-Level Probe

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a high-level committee, chaired by the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, Home), to investigate corruption allegations against three MLAs.

Stating "zero tolerance" for corruption, CM Sharma also directed the freezing of their MLA LAD accounts. Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X, "Today, a major newspaper has published a report on corruption in the MLA Local Area Development Fund. This is an extremely serious and concerning issue. Our government's policy on corruption by any public servant is one of complete zero tolerance. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared."

"In this case, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police have been directed to conduct an investigation through a high-level committee chaired by the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, Home). The MLA LAD accounts of these assembly constituencies have also been frozen," the X post added.

State Minister Calls for Ethics Committee Probe

State Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra also called for an Ethics Committee probe. Calling it "unfortunate" for Indian democracy, he urged the political parties to take action against corrupt MLAs.

"This is an unfortunate situation for democracy. Even earlier, one MLA was caught taking a bribe against a question in the Assembly. There is an Ethics Committee, and it should probe the matter. If anyone is found guilty, it should be conveyed to the Vidhan Sabha Chairperson, who will present the matter before the Assembly and take the appropriate action. It is a responsibility of the parties too to take action against their MLAs," Kharra told reporters. (ANI)