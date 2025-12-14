The DRI seized 15 MTs of red sanders worth Rs 6.26 crore in Chennai, thwarting an illegal export attempt. The restricted wood was found in warehouses, ready for illicit transport. Four people, including the key operative, have been arrested.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has thwarted an attempt to illegally export restricted/prohibited red sanders valued at Rs 6.26 crore. A total of 15 MTs of red sanders was seized from various warehouses and four persons were arrested in the case, according to an official release from the Ministry of Finance

Legal Status of Red Sanders

Red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) is an item listed in Appendix II of CITES and in Schedule-IV of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and prohibited/restricted for exports under Foreign Trade Policy, as per the release.

Intelligence-Led Operation

Specific intelligence was developed by the officers of DRI that red sanders were being clandestinely secreted at various godowns in Chennai and its outskirts and the same are being attempted for export from Chennai via Delhi. Accordingly, DRI officers carried out coordinated systematic searches at three premises from December 9 to 12.

Details of the Seizure

As per the Ministry, a total of 169 red sanders logs of Grade A quality weighing 5.55 MT, out of which 76 logs were wrapped and concealed using white HDPE packing material and ready to be loaded onto a truck for transporting to Delhi for illicit export, with the cover cargo of 'Household articles' was recovered in one premises. The offending goods as well as the cover goods meant for illicit export were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further Recoveries and Arrests

In other two premises, 9.55MTs of red sanders in the form of logs, roots and furniture were recovered and seized. The four arrested persons include the key operative, his two associates involved in packing and transportation of red sanders, and a supplier-side intermediary. Further investigation is under progress.

DRI's Commitment to Protect Biodiversity

"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence remains committed to continuing its relentless crackdown against those attempting to compromise the economic frontiers of India and endangering the country's rich biodiversity," the Ministry asserted in the release. (ANI)

