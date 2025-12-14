Assam BJP's Manoj Dhanowar lauded CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's government for accelerating state growth. Key achievements include expanding medical colleges, ensuring merit-based jobs, and upgrading infrastructure, marking a shift from past eras.

Assam BJP spokesperson, Manoj Dhanowar, said that under the "visionary" leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP-led Government of Assam has, from the very beginning, played a decisive and proactive role in accelerating the state's journey of growth and development.

Transforming Key Sectors

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Dhanowar said, "The government has demonstrated remarkable commitment and momentum in transforming Assam across sectors. Significant strides have been made in education and healthcare. At a time when Assam had only a negligible number of medical colleges, the BJP-led government has expanded this to 14, marking a historic leap in strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure."

Merit-Based Recruitment and Employment

He stated that through clean, transparent, and merit-based recruitment, countless economically disadvantaged yet talented youths in Assam are now securing employment based solely on their competence and ability. This transformation has been made possible by the Chief Minister's leadership.

Infrastructure Overhaul and Urban Development

He criticised the previous Congress governments, stating that securing jobs through merit during their tenure was almost impossible, and that Assam's towns and cities had deteriorated severely during the Congress era. He said, "During the tenure of previous Congress governments, securing jobs on merit had become nothing short of an impossible dream. The road infrastructure in Assam's towns and cities had deteriorated severely during the Congress era. However, under the present BJP government, in rural areas, urban centres, and particularly along National Highways, large-scale concretisation and modernisation have taken place, visibly reshaping the state's connectivity landscape."

He stated that, under the Chief Minister's "proactive" initiative, "City Action Plans" have been prepared for eight districts in the state. These plans are being developed in response to valuable public feedback to enhance the quality of life through integrated, sustainable development planning.

Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment

According to him, the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme has emerged as a powerful instrument in economically empowering innumerable underprivileged families across Assam. Furthermore, the Orunodoi Mahila Sabolikaran Yatra was recently launched in the BTR region, through which over 4.2 lakh families will receive direct financial benefits, significantly strengthening women's empowerment.

Fostering Industrial and Technological Growth

The BJP leader said, "In a landmark and forward-looking initiative, the Chief Minister has taken special steps to establish a Centre of Excellence for the Defence, Aviation, Automobile, and Electric Vehicle industries in Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India. Previously, people had to travel to distant, expensive metropolitan cities to access such advanced services, but now these facilities will be available right here in Guwahati."

Ultimately, he said that the Chief Minister is not merely someone who makes promises; he fulfils his responsibilities through action, dedication, and visible results.