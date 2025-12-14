The BJP has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as its new National Working President, succeeding JP Nadda. While PM Modi and party leaders praised the move, the Opposition criticised the lack of an internal election process.

The BJP Parliamentary Board appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President, succeeding Union Minister JP Nadda. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders congratulated him, expressing confidence in his leadership, Opposition leaders flagged a lack of an internal process for electing the party president.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabin succeeded JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020. Nitin Nabin, the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. At 45, Nitin Nabin is the youngest-ever BJP president. He is not just the first BJP president from Bihar, but also from Eastern India. Nitin Nabin will visit in BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi, Top Leaders Congratulate Nabin

'Young and hardworking Karyakarta'

In an X post, PM Modi lauded Nitin Nabin as a "young and hardworking Karyakarta with rich organisational experience." The Prime Minister wrote, "Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working."

"I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," the X post added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Nitin Nabin and extended his wishes for success during his tenure. "Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Nitin Nabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of the BJP. He is a diligent worker and a person endowed with imaginative capacity. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success. Best wishes to him for the success of his tenure," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

'An honour for BJP workers'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called his selection an "honour for BJP workers who toil day and night". Amit Shah wrote on X, "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, National President JP Nadda ji, and the senior leaders of the BJP Parliamentary Board--I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin ji on his appointment as the National General Secretary by them. Be it as the National General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, or as the State President of the State Youth Wing in Bihar, or as the State In-Charge for Chhattisgarh, he has fulfilled every responsibility of the organisation with complete dedication and success."

Shah stated that, as a five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin has "extensive experience." "In Bihar, having served five times as a legislator and as a minister in the state government, he possesses extensive experience of working among the people. His elevation today to the position of National Working President is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night. I extend my best wishes to him for his new responsibility and successful tenure," the Union Minister said.

His predecessor, JP Nadda, also congratulated him, expressing confidence in his leadership. Nadda extended wishes for Nabin's successful tenure. JP Nadda said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the dynamic BJP leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar, and Minister in the Bihar Government, Nitin Nabin ji, on his appointment as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I am fully confident that under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and your leadership, the organisation will establish new dimensions with the sentiments of nation-building and public service. Heartfelt best wishes for your illustrious and successful tenure," the Union Health Minister added.

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "We will be working to strengthen the party under the leadership of a young leader."

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Nitin Nabin on becoming the National Working President of the BJP. Under his leadership, the BJP will certainly progress and lead the country towards a developed India."

Ally Nitish Kumar Calls Nabin 'Dedicated Politician'

Bihar Chief Minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar extended wishes, calling Nabin a "dedicated and disciplined politician." "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Executive President of the BJP. It is a matter of great joy that Shri Nitin Nabin, a resident of Bihar, has been appointed as the National Executive President of the BJP. He has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time and is working with us as an energetic colleague in the cabinet. Nitin Nabin is a dedicated and disciplined politician. I am confident that his new responsibility will further strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party. I pray to God for his excellent health and a bright tenure," Nitish Kumar wrote on X.

JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "It is a matter of great joy that Nitin Nabin has been made the national working president of the BJP. It is a matter of joy for the people of the entire country, especially the people of Bihar, as he has been a minister in the Bihar government. It is a matter of great joy for all of us; we all wish him the best."

Nabin Expresses Gratitude, Pledges to Advance PM's Leadership

Nitin Nabin has held two decades of organisational experience, from leading the Bihar Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to serving as the election in-charge in Chhattisgarh. Nitin Nabin expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Nitin Nabin said he would take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided," he said.

Recalling NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, Nabin added, "Today's entire program is dedicated to the workers and their hard work and efforts. It is because of them that the BJP has reached this position today. The credit for this victory in Bankipur goes to them. The people have given the Congress a befitting reply."

Nabin was felicitated by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other leaders upon his appointment as the party's National Working President. Samrat Choudhary thanked the BJP's top leadership and expressed confidence in Nabin's leadership.

Bihar BJP President and Bihar government minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "Today is a very historic day for the BJP that a leader from Bihar has been appointed as the National Working President of the BJP. I congratulate Nitin Nabin."

Opposition Questions Appointment Process

Congress alleges 'lack of engagement'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a jibe at the BJP, alleging "lack of a process" in the appointment of the party's National Working President. Gogoi, in an X post, alleged that Nabin was appointed without consulting the majority of party workers, hinting at a lack of support for the Bihar Minister within the party.

"The nomination of the national working President of the BJP shows both a lack of process and a lack of engagement with the sentiment of the majority of the party workers," the Congress MP said.

Targeting the PMO, Gogoi alleged that the Centre is sharing Nabin's background with media organisations. "PMO is sending the resume to select media to explain the background of the new working president to the party workers. Shame, a leadership that doesn't even believe in having a dialogue with its own workers while choosing a President. This is how they want to run the country, through their whims and fancies without any participation of the ordinary Indian citizen in the decisions that matter to them," Gogoi alleged.

AAP's 'Parchi President' jibe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also mockingly referred to Nabin as "'Parchi' (slip) National President," claiming that the Bihar Minister was selected for the post by the party leadership instead of a democratic internal process. "'National Parchi System' Moving Forward. Parchi Minister, Parchi Chief Minister, Parchi National President," the AAP leader wrote on X. (ANI)