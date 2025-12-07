Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 'Honour Run 2025' in Jaipur on Armed Forces Flag Day. Speaking from Albert Hall, he called the marathon an opportunity to honour the courage and sacrifice of the nation's veterans and soldiers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday morning flagged off the 'Honour Run 2025' marathon on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day and said this is not just a race but an opportunity to "express respect and gratitude to those immortal sons of our nation".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering from the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said, "I heartily welcome and congratulate everyone. This spirit of Jaipur is certainly visible today. This is not just a race but an opportunity to express respect and gratitude to those immortal sons of our nation who sacrificed everything to protect the motherland."

A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice

He further added that the purpose of the event is to "honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit" of veterans who have selflessly served the nation. "The purpose of this event is to honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of our veterans who have selflessly served the nation... Through this 'Honour Run, 'we want to send the message that Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with its soldiers," Sharma said.

The event is dedicated to the brave veterans who have devoted their lives to protecting the nation.

A Call to Society to Honour Veterans

After announcing the event on Saturday, the CM said, "Veterans are our nation's invaluable heritage, bringing decades of experience, leadership, discipline, and positive thinking to society. As a conscious and grateful society, it is our moral responsibility to express our gratitude to our veterans and give them the respect they truly deserve."

He urged citizens, especially the younger generation, to participate in the Honour Run and show solidarity with the nation's soldiers. "Your participation will assure our veterans that their sacrifice and dedication are remembered, and that they continue to command immense pride and respect from the people of Rajasthan," he added.

The Chief Minister said the event is also aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraged everyone to unite and dedicate the day to the state's veterans.