Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attributes the rapid development of Assam and the Northeast to PM Narendra Modi's initiatives, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates a new Assam House in Delhi to improve logistics for state residents.

Sonowal Credits PM Modi For Transforming Assam Development Landscape

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the development of Assam and the Northeast over the last 12 years, saying the state has emerged as a significant contributor to the country's development. Speaking on the sidelines of the Assam Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, Sonowal said, "Assam has become a significant state in the country in terms of development. The primary reason for the success Assam and the entire Northeast region have achieved in development over the last 12 years is the special role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Centre for the region, he said, "Since assuming office, the Prime Minister has consistently taken initiatives for the development of Assam and the Northeast—whether in the construction of roads and bridges, or the establishment of medical, engineering, agricultural, and fashion design institutes..."

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new Assam House in New Delhi's Dwarka area, marking the state's third official guest house in the national capital. Speaking to ANI after the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted that the newly constructed facility at Dwarka Sector 13 will significantly ease accommodation and logistical challenges for residents visiting the national capital from Assam. "We had two bhawans (state guest houses) in New Delhi. We were also allotted some land in Dwarka. Today, we have built one more Assam House in Delhi, and it will provide convenience to the people coming from our state of Assam. I feel that a good infrastructure has been built, and it will be very useful for the people of Assam," he said. Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta was also present at the inauguration ceremony.