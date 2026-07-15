Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 75th-anniversary conclave of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur. The event was attended by top state leaders, with BJP's Rajendra Rathore taking a dig at the Congress for being 'afraid'.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated the 75th-anniversary conclave of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur, marking the beginning of celebrations commemorating the Assembly's democratic journey since 1952. The celebrations began with the 'Vidhayi Gaurav Yatra' and an inaugural session held in the Assembly hall, bringing together former and current legislators to honour the institution's legislative legacy.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Otaram Dewasi expressed his appreciation for the leadership and praised the collaborative effort behind the event. He said, "It is a matter of great privilege for us that our Assembly Speaker, our Chief Minister, and everyone else have come together to organise this program marking the 75-year milestone; we wholeheartedly welcome and congratulate them all."

BJP leader targets Congress

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore, while attending the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, alleged that the opposition is afraid of everything and warned that the political party is 'shrinking.' Speaking to ANI, he said, "Congress leaders are constantly gripped by some fear or another. Chidambaram is saying that the 131st Amendment is being implemented; the Lok Sabha has not even started... The Congress is shrinking, which is why it is afraid of everything."

Congress leader highlights Assembly's legacy

On the other hand, Congress leader Tikaram Jully, while talking to the reporters, expressed the pride associated with this historic milestone. He said, "Today marks the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Next year, it will complete 75 years. As part of this series, the program for this Amrit Mahotsav has been organized. In the 75 years of history, the Rajasthan Assembly has passed many laws here, which have changed the condition and direction of Rajasthan and also brought about change in the country."

"Everyone has contributed to the development of Rajasthan. This is a moment of pride for all of us," Tikaram Jully added.

The event brought together the state's top leadership, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, to celebrate the institution's 75-year journey. (ANI)