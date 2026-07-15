CPM's P Shanmugam commended the TN govt for resolving a Karur land dispute. He also urged the state to file a review petition against the SC's order on the eviction of forest-dwelling communities, citing the unimplemented Forest Rights Act.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday commended the Tamil Nadu state administration for resolving a long-standing land dispute, clarifying the status of certain Inam lands in Karur district and urged the state to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order on the eviction of forest-dwelling communities.

While addressing the media, Shanmugam appreciated the state government for issuing a Government Order on July 9 stating that lands in four villages in Karur district, earlier registered as temple lands by the Registration Department, were not temple properties. "I would like to convey my appreciation to the Hon'ble Chief Minister. There is a misconception that all Inam lands are temple lands. Hindutva organisations and groups such as the RSS have been promoting this false narrative," Shanmugam said.

He said the issue had led to prolonged litigation, with several cases still pending before the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench, and welcomed the government's decision in the Karur case. "Even now, several cases relating to this issue are pending before the Madras High Court and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. In the case concerning Ketha Kesaval village in Karur, an order has been issued stating that the four Inam lands are not temple lands."

Call to Protect Forest-Dwelling Communities

Shanmugam also criticised the Supreme Court's direction regarding the eviction of forest-dwelling communities, alleging that the Forest Rights Act has not been fully implemented in Tamil Nadu. "The Supreme Court has ordered that forest-dwelling communities should be evicted. It has also stated that if those people do not vacate the area, Central Armed Police Forces should be deployed to remove them. This is strongly condemnable. Unlike Tamil Nadu, the Forest Rights Act has not been fully implemented."

He said nearly 20 years after the enactment of the Forest Rights Act, around 34,000 eligible beneficiaries were yet to receive land titles. Referring to villages in Theni district, including Varusanadu and Kadamalaikundu, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition before the Supreme Court and seek a stay on the eviction order. "Even though nearly 20 years have passed since the law came into force, land titles have still not been issued to 34,000 people. The Government of Tamil Nadu should file a review petition before the Supreme Court and seek to have this judgment stayed, he stated."

Other Demands and Political Commentary

Shanmugam also requested the government to rename a village recorded as "Paraicheri" in Virudhunagar district as "Vadakku Acham Thavirthan." According to Shanmugam, the Chief Minister assured him that steps would be taken to change the name. He claimed, "The Chief Minister listened to all these issues and stated that steps would be taken to change the name 'Paraicheri' as well."

Raising concerns over water supply in Salem, Shanmugam opposed the contract given to the multinational company Suez for managing drinking water services in the Salem Municipal Corporation. He alleged that the company had failed to provide services in several countries and urged the government to cancel the contract. "We have requested that this contract be cancelled, and the CM said that he would discuss the matter with the officials and take appropriate action," he said.

Shanmugam also referred to the custodial death of a person with disabilities at the Nagercoil Sub-Jail and said that the arrest of three prison guards was in the case. He further demanded that the victim's wife be provided a government job based on her eligibility. "We also requested that the wife of the deceased person with disabilities be provided a government job based on her eligibility, he stated.

On the political front, Shanmugam said horse-trading in politics should be eradicated and called on the public to question legislators who resign after taking the oath as Members of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)