A car caught fire inside Mumbai's newly inaugurated Coastal Road tunnel on Wednesday. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct firefighting operations. No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident.

A fire broke out in a car inside the Coastal Road tunnel in Mumbai on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control. According to initial information, no loss of life has been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.