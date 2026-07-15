Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel marked his birthday with prayers at Dada Bhagwan Trimandir and virtually at Somnath temple. He prayed for the state's well-being and received birthday greetings from PM Narendra Modi and other political leaders.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began his birthday by offering prayers at Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Adalaj early this morning, as per the release. CM Patel paid his respects at the Samadhi(memorial) of Pujya Dada Bhagwan and Pujya Niruma within the Trimandir premises. He received blessings, worshipped deities, and performed 'Jalabhishek' (a water-based ritual) in the Shiva temple. On the occasion of his birthday, CM prayed for the good health, happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the State, and for the continued holistic development of Gujarat. CM also warmly greeted the devotees present on the temple premises.

CM Patel also virtually offered prayers at Shree Somnath Mahadev, the first Jyotirlinga, and participated in the Mahapuja. The temple trust Pujaris ( temple trust priests) performed the Rudrabhishek and special worship to Shree Somnath Mahadev. CM had also registered for the Swabhiman Parva Special Mahapuja, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Somnath. He also expressed his resolve to personally visit the Somnath Temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Birthday Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the Gujarat Chief Minister in a post on X. "Best wishes to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on his birthday. He is at the forefront of taking Gujarat to new heights of development and ensuring that the aspirations of the people are fulfilled. Praying for his long life and good health," the Prime Minister said.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also greeted CM Patel, describing him as a leader whose life reflects "duty, devotion and dedication." "Birthday Greetings - May your birthday be auspicious! To the esteemed Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel ji, whose personality perpetually embodies the eternal virtues of duty, devotion, and dedication, and whose adept leadership continually bestows upon the people of Gujarat the unique gift of development initiatives--heartfelt birthday wishes. Prayers to the Supreme Being for your healthy, long life," he wrote on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also conveyed her greetings, saying Gujarat was continuously scaling new heights of progress under Patel's leadership. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji. Under your able leadership, Gujarat is continuously scaling new heights of progress. Your dedication to the state's development and public welfare is exemplary. I pray to Shri Somnath Mahadev for your good health and long life." (ANI)