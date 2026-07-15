Karnataka LoP R Ashoka submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging him to stop the state's plan to issue Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs). Ashoka alleged it's a Congress ploy to appease voters and facilitate illegal immigrants.

Allegations Over Permanent Resident Certificates

Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to intervene and stop the state government from issuing Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), alleging it was an attempt to appease voters and facilitate illegal immigrants.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, after the meeting, Ashoka accused the Congress government of trying to grant PRCs to people who have lived in Karnataka for 10 years and "project them as permanent citizens of the state" to provide them ration cards, health cards, housing and other benefits.

"The Congress is hatching a plan to give PRCs to those who vote for them and make them settle here permanently," Ashoka alleged.

He said PFIs and KFD activities have increased in the state, and cases against them were being withdrawn by the Congress government. Citing intelligence inputs, he claimed 25 to 30 lakh people from Bangladesh are currently residing in Karnataka.

"An SIR is underway now. Issuing PRCs against that is wrong. Only the Central Government has the authority to issue such certificates," he said, and urged the Governor to direct the state to halt the process.

Ashoka further alleged the government was taking "illegal and seditious steps" to retain voters ahead of GBA, Zilla Panchayat and other elections. He said the Governor has assured that a warning will be issued to the government in this regard.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Responding to a question on the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that killed 11 people, Ashoka said the government itself was directly responsible for the tragedy.

"We had told this in the Assembly. Now they have given a clean chit in the report. That day, they suspended the Commissioner and police officers. Action should have been taken against those who were on stage with their wives, children and grandchildren. No case has even been filed against them," he said.

"If officers are now declared innocent, then who are the culprits? Where is justice for the youth who died?" he asked.

Calling it an "unpardonable attempt to bury the case", Ashoka said the BJP would hand over the case to the CBI if it comes to power in the state.

Drought and Fund Allocation

On drought and SDRF/NDRF funds, Ashoka asked what the government had done with the SDRF money already received.

"To get NDRF funds, you must declare the area drought-hit. Declare it drought-hit and release state funds. You have not submitted any report on crop loss, drinking water or fodder problems. Why write a letter now? Have you become paupers? Is the treasury empty?" he questioned.

He also accused the government of "secretly releasing water to Tamil Nadu" and then blaming the Centre by writing letters. "This won't go on for long," he warned, and demanded the government immediately declare a drought and release funds for drinking water and cattle.

Accusations of Government Non-transparency

R Ashoka said he had written to the government a month ago seeking details of how much each minister had spent on renovation of their houses, and about allowances given to the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Committee.

"We have not received a reply," he said.

"This government is not replying to any letter. They loot, and when we ask for details, they don't respond," he alleged. (ANI)