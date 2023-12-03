Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Baba Balak Nath secure victory in Tijara seat?

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Balak Nath, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, clinched the Alwar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with an impressive margin of 329,971 votes, prevailing over Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress.

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    In the ongoing Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, Tijara constituency observed an impressive voter turnout of 86.11 percent. Baba Balak Nath representing BJP and Imran Khan from INC emerge as pivotal candidates in this electoral race.

    In 2018, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sandeep Kumar secured victory in Tijara, surpassing Aimaduddin Ahmad Khan Urf Durru Mian of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 4,457 votes.

    Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The tenure of Rajasthan's 200-member Legislative Assembly is all set to conclude on January 14, 2024.

    Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Tijara constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Tijara had as many as 2,23,748 voters. Out of these, 1,83,528 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 82.02%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: BSP's Sandeep Kumar emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 59468 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: Aimaduddin Ahmad Khan Urf Durru Mian from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 4457 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between the winning BSP candidate, Sandeep Kumar, and the INC runner-up, Aimaduddin Ahmad Khan, in this electoral contest was 2.40%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
