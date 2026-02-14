Five people, including a woman, were killed after their car collided with a dumper truck in Jaipur's Chaksu area on Saturday morning. The victims were reportedly travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain. Another accident in Dausa killed six.

5 killed in Chaksu car-dumper collision

A car collided with a dumper truck in the Chaksu area on Saturday morning, killing five people, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accident took place at around 6 am near Tigadia, killing four men and one woman. The deceased are yet to be identified, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jai Singh stated. ASI Singh revealed that the victims of the accident were travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain. After hitting the dumper truck, the woman, along with three men, died on the spot due to the impact. The injured individual also died during medical treatment at Chaksu.

Police Detail the Incident

"At around 6 am, a PCR informed that a car had collided with a dumper truck near Tigadia. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately arrived at the scene and discovered that a car with an MP registration number, carrying 5 men and a woman, had collided with the back of a dumper. 3 men and a woman died on the spot. An ambulance was immediately called, and they were taken to Chaksu CHC. One person who was alive was also transported, but he died during treatment at Chaksu. The bodies of all the deceased are being kept in the mortuary. Efforts are underway to inform their families by obtaining their contact numbers. The car was en route from Jabalpur to Ujjain. The deceased are yet to be identified, but we are trying to contact their family members based on the details of the number plate..." he said.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited in the incident.

Separate Accident in Dausa Kills Six

Earlier, on Tuesday, a car and a trailer collided head-on near Kailai on National Highway-21 in the Sikandra police station area of Dausa district. All six people in the car died in the accident. Chaos ensued at the scene.

Four injured people were brought to the hospital, and four were declared dead. One died at Dausa District Hospital, and one seriously injured died during treatment in Jaipur. Doctors there declared Lokesh, son of Govardhan Yogi, Dilkhush, son of Banwari Yogi, Manish, son of Harimohan Yogi, and Ankit, son of Lalaram Bairwa, dead. All the deceased were residents of the same village, Kalakhoh. (ANI)