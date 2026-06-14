At least 20 people were injured when a UP Roadways bus from Aligarh to Jaipur collided with a truck on the Agra Bypass in Dausa, Rajasthan. The incident happened early Sunday, and the injured are being treated at a district hospital.

At least 20 people were injured after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a truck on the Agra Bypass in Dausa on early Sunday morning. The bus was travelling from Aligarh to Jaipur, and all the injured individuals have been rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

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According to officials, the accident occurred around 4:30 AM. Most passengers were fast asleep at the time. Eyewitnesses stated that there was a sudden, loud crash as the bus rammed into the truck ahead. The impact was so severe that the front of the bus was damaged, and many passengers were thrown from their seats and injured.

Rescue and Official Response

Upon receiving information of the accident, the Kotwali police station team arrived at the scene. With the help of locals, they rescued the injured from the bus and transported them to the district hospital via ambulance. Treatment for all the injured is ongoing at the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Head Constable Anil Kumar said, "It was a UP Roadways bus from Aligarh, en route to Jaipur. The accident occurred at the Tiwari Cut on the bypass, in which a bus collided with a trailer truck. The cause of the accident is not yet known, but 20 people have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment at the Dausa District Hospital. There are about 5-6 women; the rest are men."

Dr Ashish, night-duty CMO at District Hospital, said, "UP Roadways bus, travelling from Aligarh to Jaipur, met with an accident on the Dausa bypass. A total of 20 people have been brought here. Everyone is in stable condition. They have sustained minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment."

Investigation into the Cause

Preliminary assessments suggest the accident may have occurred because the driver failed to gauge the distance to the truck ahead or due to excessive speed. The police are investigating the matter.