    Rajasthan: 16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, 24th case this year

    Worried when the victim did not respond, her roommate alerted others in the hostel, and the warden intervened, eventually breaking open the door to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

    Rajasthan 16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, 24th case this year AJR
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old student, who had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses, took her own life in Kota, Rajasthan. This unfortunate incident marks the 24th suicide case among aspiring students in Kota this year, making it the highest number since 2015, with seven cases reported in the past month alone.

    The victim, originally from Ranchi, Jharkhand, had come to Kota for her medical exam preparations and was staying in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area. The incident occurred when she locked herself in her room while her roommate briefly stepped out.

    Worried when the victim did not respond, her roommate alerted others in the hostel, and the warden intervened, eventually breaking open the door to find her hanging from the ceiling fan. Despite immediate efforts to rush her to a local hospital, she was declared dead.

    No suicide note was found, and preliminary investigations revealed no significant behavioral changes in the victim. Her body has been sent for autopsy, and her parents have been informed about the tragic incident.

    Kota is renowned as the epicenter of India's test-preparation industry, with an estimated annual worth of Rs 10,000 crores. It attracts students from across the country, especially after completing their Class X, who enroll in residential institutes and schools to prepare for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

    The rigorous study schedules, coupled with being away from their families, can lead to immense stress for many students.

     

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
