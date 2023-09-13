Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Battling Nipah virus: Kerala's proactive approach to prevent infection spread

    Nipah virus can lead to respiratory problems and fatal encephalitis, with symptoms ranging from fever and headache to disorientation and seizures. Seven village panchayats in Kozhikode have been declared containment zones to limit the virus's spread.

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    The Kerala government is taking swift action to contain the spread of the Nipah virus following four confirmed cases in Kozhikode. Kerala's previous successes in combating the Nipah virus have earned international recognition, prompting a proactive approach.

    Health Minister Veena George emphasizes "proactive detection" by monitoring clinical symptoms to provide early alerts. The state is also focusing on promptly tracing contacts of infected individuals and isolating those with symptoms.

    To protect children from infection, Education Minister V Sivankutty has advised schools to conduct online exams. Teams from the National Institute of Virology and epidemiologists from Chennai are assisting Kerala.

    Health Minister Veena George noted that the virus strain in Kerala is the Bangladesh variant, which is highly lethal but less infectious. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people not to panic but to follow health guidelines and cooperate with restrictions.

     

    The Union Health Ministry has confirmed two Nipah virus-related deaths, highlighting the zoonotic nature of the virus, which can transmit from animals to humans and among humans. Flying foxes, or fruit bats, are known hosts of the Nipah virus.

