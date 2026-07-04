MNS chief Raj Thackeray slammed CM Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP for their 'arrogance' and for shielding leaders. He questioned Fadnavis' silence after a BJP MLA allegedly laughed over two monsoon-related deaths in Mumbai.

Thackeray Questions Fadnavis' Silence In a post on X addressed to Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP's central leadership had "grown arrogant with power" and questioned whether that attitude had spread to the Maharashtra unit under Fadnavis. "People in the BJP's central leadership have grown arrogant with power--this is what folks are openly saying from east, west, north, and south India. The central leaders have been acting however they please, and that anger has been simmering in people's hearts--and still is. But has this contagion now spread to our state? And are you letting it spread?," Thackeray stated in the post.He said there was once a clear distinction between Maharashtra politics and that of other states; however, in recent years, he alleged, the state's politics had begun to resemble "backwards-thinking states up north." "There was once a world of difference between politics in other states and politics in Maharashtra. There was admiration and curiosity across the country for the thoughtfulness and sophistication of Maharashtra's political leaders! But over the last few years, it's become painfully clear that you've started measuring up to some of those backward-thinking states up north!," the post said. 'Power Corrupts Absolutely' Thackeray criticised Fadnavis for not taking action against a BJP MLA and other party office-bearers who he claimed had "laughed gleefully over people's deaths." He said the Chief Minister's silence had encouraged leaders to make "utterly absurd statements" without fear of consequences. "One of your MLAs and office-bearers laughs gleefully over people's deaths, and not a single step is taken against him. There's that famous line you may have heard too: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." If tomorrow you had to explain its meaning, your current BJP colleagues would serve as the perfect example--the situation has come to that. No one feels any regret, no remorse--it's that kind of mess. And in all this, you don't utter a single word, which is why everyone has become utterly shameless, " he added.The comments came after a purported viral video allegedly showed Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ameet Satam smiling as he spoke about two tragic monsoon-related deaths reported in the city over the last two days. 'Set a Precedent' Drawing on his 37 years in politics, Thackeray contrasted the current situation with the conduct of earlier Maharashtra leaders, including Bal Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Pramod Mahajan. He said those leaders never protected colleagues who made mistakes, which helped build the state's reputation nationally. "Devendra Fadnavis was seen as a cultured Chief Minister, a sensitive one--that's what Maharashtra thought, and so did I. But when things like this happen and you express no regret whatsoever, it forces one to question your very sensitivity. I've been active in politics for the last 37 years. In all that time, whenever a leader in Maharashtra slipped up or made a mistake, the state's leaders at the time never covered for him just because he was one of their own. Be it Balasaheb, Pawar Saheb, Pramodji, or anyone else--for that reason, Maharashtra's politics had a distinct image across the country," Thackeray said.The MNS leader urged Fadnavis to demand resignations from leaders for acting "shamelessly," warning that inaction would reduce the Chief Minister's legacy to that of someone who "covers for his kin's mistakes" and would set "wrong precedents in Maharashtra's politics." He said, "Today, you've started covering for your own no matter what they've done. Doesn't it feel like you're tarnishing your own image and that of Maharashtra? Your ministers make utterly absurd statements every day, and you say nothing about it. Your other leaders openly flaunt their insensitivity, and you say nothing to them. (If you'd spoken up, they wouldn't have had the guts to repeat those mistakes, but the fact that they're carrying on shows you haven't given them any guidance at all.) So, what's the real reason behind your silence? Rather than hearing it from you, people always expect some signals from Maharashtra's Chief Minister, no matter which party he's from. Don't shatter that expectation. Otherwise, Devendra Fadnavis will be remembered merely as the brother who covers for his kin's mistakes--and worst of all, it will set wrong precedents in Maharashtra's politics. In truth, you should be demanding resignations from those behaving so shamelessly. But I don't know why you're not doing it. Show once that Fadnavis cracks down hard on those acting crazy, and everyone will fall in line like threads on a needle. " "You are wise. We have expectations from you," he concluded. Sanjay Raut Demands MLA's Removal In a press conference on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut blamed "negligence and corruption" for two rain-related deaths in Mumbai and demanded the immediate removal of BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam, accusing him of being insensitive to the tragedies. "Two people lost their lives in Mumbai -an 11-year-old school going child and a senior citizenThese are not merely accidents; they are the result of negligence and corruption. For BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam to laugh ta such tragic incidents is utterly inhumane and insensitive. If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retains even a shred of empathy, he must immediately remove Amit Satam from his post. You have held the reins of power and administration for years; blaming the Shiv Sena every time is wrong," he said.He called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act and alleged civic failures contributed to the deaths, citing uncleaned drains and unattended complaints about trees. "Drains were not cleaned properly, and no action was taken regarding complaints about trees; consequently, an innocent child lost his life. The BJP claims 104 percent drain cleaning was done, yet Mumbai remains submerged in water. People are being swept away, vehicles are floating, and homes in many areas are flooded, yet BJP leaders are laughing. This is truly shameful and inhumane behavior. It is not the Commissioner who should be removed; rather, the Urban Development Minister must be held accountable. The Commissioner is a capable officer, but he was unable to curb the influence of contractors. The Mayor and BJP leaders should focus on ensuring drain cleaning, roads, healthcare, and civic amenities, rather than raising the issue of Bangladeshis," he added. Tragic Monsoon-Related Deaths in Mumbai The controversy arose after heavy rainfall battered Mumbai and its suburbs over the past few days, leading to the death of an 11-year-old boy after a large tree, uprooted by strong winds, crashed onto a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday. The incident occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur, where the tree fell on a bus carrying students. Local residents and emergency responders used specialised cutting equipment to rescue the trapped children.In another incident, on Thursday, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh lost his life after plunging into an open, unguarded manhole during peak rainfall in Sakinaka. Maintenance crews had left the drainage cover off without setting up safety barricades. Shaikh, who was reportedly on his mobile phone, was instantly swept away by the raging subterranean currents; his body was recovered following a gruelling three-hour search.Police have registered a case against a contractor and workers engaged in drainage repair work after the man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area, officials said on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended four officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of 'L' Ward, following the incident. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP leadership and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing the party of "arrogance" and alleging that Fadnavis was shielding colleagues who made insensitive remarks.In a post on X addressed to Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP's central leadership had "grown arrogant with power" and questioned whether that attitude had spread to the Maharashtra unit under Fadnavis. "People in the BJP's central leadership have grown arrogant with power--this is what folks are openly saying from east, west, north, and south India. The central leaders have been acting however they please, and that anger has been simmering in people's hearts--and still is. But has this contagion now spread to our state? And are you letting it spread?," Thackeray stated in the post.He said there was once a clear distinction between Maharashtra politics and that of other states; however, in recent years, he alleged, the state's politics had begun to resemble "backwards-thinking states up north." "There was once a world of difference between politics in other states and politics in Maharashtra. There was admiration and curiosity across the country for the thoughtfulness and sophistication of Maharashtra's political leaders! But over the last few years, it's become painfully clear that you've started measuring up to some of those backward-thinking states up north!," the post said.Thackeray criticised Fadnavis for not taking action against a BJP MLA and other party office-bearers who he claimed had "laughed gleefully over people's deaths." He said the Chief Minister's silence had encouraged leaders to make "utterly absurd statements" without fear of consequences. "One of your MLAs and office-bearers laughs gleefully over people's deaths, and not a single step is taken against him. There's that famous line you may have heard too: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." If tomorrow you had to explain its meaning, your current BJP colleagues would serve as the perfect example--the situation has come to that. No one feels any regret, no remorse--it's that kind of mess. And in all this, you don't utter a single word, which is why everyone has become utterly shameless, " he added.The comments came after a purported viral video allegedly showed Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ameet Satam smiling as he spoke about two tragic monsoon-related deaths reported in the city over the last two days.Drawing on his 37 years in politics, Thackeray contrasted the current situation with the conduct of earlier Maharashtra leaders, including Bal Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Pramod Mahajan. He said those leaders never protected colleagues who made mistakes, which helped build the state's reputation nationally. "Devendra Fadnavis was seen as a cultured Chief Minister, a sensitive one--that's what Maharashtra thought, and so did I. But when things like this happen and you express no regret whatsoever, it forces one to question your very sensitivity. I've been active in politics for the last 37 years. In all that time, whenever a leader in Maharashtra slipped up or made a mistake, the state's leaders at the time never covered for him just because he was one of their own. Be it Balasaheb, Pawar Saheb, Pramodji, or anyone else--for that reason, Maharashtra's politics had a distinct image across the country," Thackeray said.The MNS leader urged Fadnavis to demand resignations from leaders for acting "shamelessly," warning that inaction would reduce the Chief Minister's legacy to that of someone who "covers for his kin's mistakes" and would set "wrong precedents in Maharashtra's politics." He said, "Today, you've started covering for your own no matter what they've done. Doesn't it feel like you're tarnishing your own image and that of Maharashtra? Your ministers make utterly absurd statements every day, and you say nothing about it. Your other leaders openly flaunt their insensitivity, and you say nothing to them. (If you'd spoken up, they wouldn't have had the guts to repeat those mistakes, but the fact that they're carrying on shows you haven't given them any guidance at all.) So, what's the real reason behind your silence? Rather than hearing it from you, people always expect some signals from Maharashtra's Chief Minister, no matter which party he's from. Don't shatter that expectation. Otherwise, Devendra Fadnavis will be remembered merely as the brother who covers for his kin's mistakes--and worst of all, it will set wrong precedents in Maharashtra's politics. In truth, you should be demanding resignations from those behaving so shamelessly. But I don't know why you're not doing it. Show once that Fadnavis cracks down hard on those acting crazy, and everyone will fall in line like threads on a needle. " "You are wise. We have expectations from you," he concluded.In a press conference on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut blamed "negligence and corruption" for two rain-related deaths in Mumbai and demanded the immediate removal of BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam, accusing him of being insensitive to the tragedies. "Two people lost their lives in Mumbai -an 11-year-old school going child and a senior citizenThese are not merely accidents; they are the result of negligence and corruption. For BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam to laugh ta such tragic incidents is utterly inhumane and insensitive. If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retains even a shred of empathy, he must immediately remove Amit Satam from his post. You have held the reins of power and administration for years; blaming the Shiv Sena every time is wrong," he said.He called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act and alleged civic failures contributed to the deaths, citing uncleaned drains and unattended complaints about trees. "Drains were not cleaned properly, and no action was taken regarding complaints about trees; consequently, an innocent child lost his life. The BJP claims 104 percent drain cleaning was done, yet Mumbai remains submerged in water. People are being swept away, vehicles are floating, and homes in many areas are flooded, yet BJP leaders are laughing. This is truly shameful and inhumane behavior. It is not the Commissioner who should be removed; rather, the Urban Development Minister must be held accountable. The Commissioner is a capable officer, but he was unable to curb the influence of contractors. The Mayor and BJP leaders should focus on ensuring drain cleaning, roads, healthcare, and civic amenities, rather than raising the issue of Bangladeshis," he added.The controversy arose after heavy rainfall battered Mumbai and its suburbs over the past few days, leading to the death of an 11-year-old boy after a large tree, uprooted by strong winds, crashed onto a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday. The incident occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur, where the tree fell on a bus carrying students. Local residents and emergency responders used specialised cutting equipment to rescue the trapped children.In another incident, on Thursday, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh lost his life after plunging into an open, unguarded manhole during peak rainfall in Sakinaka. Maintenance crews had left the drainage cover off without setting up safety barricades. Shaikh, who was reportedly on his mobile phone, was instantly swept away by the raging subterranean currents; his body was recovered following a gruelling three-hour search.Police have registered a case against a contractor and workers engaged in drainage repair work after the man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area, officials said on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended four officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of 'L' Ward, following the incident. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source