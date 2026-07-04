Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma recorded his statement in a defamation complaint against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. Verma alleges Bhardwaj's social media posts falsely linked him to a POCSO case in a private school, damaging his political and personal reputation.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday recorded his statement before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the defamation complaint he filed against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

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Verma said that in May 2026, Bhardwaj levelled false allegations in his social media post against him, which caused substantial damage to him and his family's reputation.

This defamation complaint is linked to a social media post in connection with an incident in a private school. Additional Chief Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal recorded the statement of Parvesh Verma. The court has listed the matter for recording the statement of witnesses on July 15.

Verma's Testimony in Court

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri appeared for Parvesh Verma.

Verma has filed this complaint as the AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj made objectionable remarks on social media, including X, Instagram and Facebook, which damaged my reputation. His remarks against me and my family, which tried to damage my personal life and political image, Parvesh Verma said.

My friends and political workers called me and told me about these remarks, which caused damage to my reputation, he added.

" I got to know about this defamatory post when my friends and party workers. They sent me the link to this post on WhatsApp. I saw the content of this post," Parvesh Verma said.

He further submitted that his known people who came to meet him during that time told him about the post. Two of his acquaintances talked to me about the post, and they were under the belief that I was involved in the incident.

Allegations and Denials

" I have contested elections 4 times, and my family has political reputation. Saurabh Bhardwaj brought my name on social media in contention with a case under POCSO regarding an incident in a school in my previous constituency, West Delhi," Verma said.

Verma alleged that Saurabh Bhardwaj falsely alleged that I am helping an accused in this case, the trust of the school is mine, and I appointed a person to the trust which governs that school. I have nothing to do with the trust or school.

"The school, namely S S Mota Singh, my family members, or I have no connection with this school," Verma said.

He further said, "there is one member in the trust, namely Amardeep Singh. However, I am not associated with this person. I was not involved in the appointment as a trust member."

" People are still asking me about the allegations levelled by the proposed accused, which caused substantial damage to me socially and politically," Verma emphasised.

"The proposed accused neither contacted me nor apologised even after the service of the legal notice. He further falsely and malafidely stated that Parvesh Verma got the files of trust to disappear," Verma submitted.

He has also filed the video clips of May 15 and tweets posted on the X handle of Saurabh Bhardwaj alongwith the complaint. (ANI)