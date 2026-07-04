CM Bhajanlal Sharma welcomed PM Modi at the inauguration of the Pachpadra refinery, highlighting its potential to transform western Rajasthan into a petrochemical hub and generate massive employment, calling it a growth engine for the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the first Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra, saying the project will transform western Rajasthan into a major petrochemical hub and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

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Addressing the gathering, Sharma welcomed the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Rajasthan and said Modi had consistently contributed to the state's development through major infrastructure projects. "On behalf of the eight crore people of Rajasthan, I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You have always shared a special bond with Rajasthan and every time you have visited the state, you have gifted it new development projects," he said.

Refinery to Transform Rajasthan's Destiny

The Chief Minister highlighted various development initiatives launched by the Centre in Rajasthan, including the distribution of appointment letters to around 22,000 youths and the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth nearly Rs 17,000 crore during the Prime Minister's visit in February this year. Recalling the foundation stone of the refinery project, Sharma said Prime Minister Modi had earlier stated that the refinery would transform the destiny of the region. "You had laid the foundation stone of this refinery and had said it would change the fate of this region. Today, the refinery, built at a cost of around Rs 80,000 crore, is becoming a symbol of Rajasthan's progress," he said.

Employment Boost for Rajasthan Youth

Sharma said the refinery would establish western Rajasthan as a petrochemical hub while generating employment for lakhs of youths. "This refinery will make western Rajasthan a petrochemical hub. Most importantly, it will provide employment opportunities to lakhs of young people and become the growth engine of the state," he said.

Referring to employment initiatives, Sharma said the state government had introduced a new youth policy inspired by the Prime Minister's vision. "Today, in the presence of the Prime Minister, appointment letters will be distributed to around 54,000 youths. Our double-engine government has already provided more than one lakh government jobs to the youth of Rajasthan, while nearly four lakh employment opportunities have also been created in the private sector," he said.

Addressing Water Security

Highlighting water security as Rajasthan's biggest challenge, Sharma credited Prime Minister Modi for supporting key water projects for the state. "When you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, you helped bring Narmada waters to Rajasthan. Under your leadership, several major initiatives have been taken for water security. Recently, the historic MoU on Yamuna water was signed, which will benefit a large population," he said. Sharma also noted that the Jodhpur Airport terminal was inaugurated along with the refinery project.

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1.06 Lakh Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, Rajasthan, spanning multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission. PM Modi also handed over appointment letters to around 54,000 youth recruited across various departments of the Government of Rajasthan.

Pachpadra Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been established with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore. (ANI)