Delhi Traffic Police held a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Kanwar Yatra-2026. The focus was on inter-agency coordination for safe movement of Kanwariyas, traffic management, and public convenience across Delhi and the NCR region.

In view of the forthcoming Kanwar Yatra-2026, Delhi Traffic Police convened a high-level coordination meeting on July 3 to review preparedness and strengthen inter-agency coordination for ensuring the safe and smooth movement of Kanwariyas, effective traffic management and public convenience across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

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According to a press release, the meeting was attended by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range; the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic); Additional Commissioners of Police (Traffic), Zone-I and Zone-II; Deputy Commissioners of Police of East, Shahdara, and North-East Districts; Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) from all Traffic Ranges of Delhi the Superintendent of Police, Baghpat; and senior traffic officers from all bordering districts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Comprehensive Traffic Management Arrangements

The meeting focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination and reviewing comprehensive traffic management arrangements for the Yatra. Officers deliberated on ensuring the seamless movement of Kanwariyas along designated routes while maintaining smooth traffic flow for the general public across Delhi and adjoining NCR areas.

As per the release, the meeting reviewed the coordinated deployment of police personnel, implementation of traffic diversions, regulation of heavy and commercial vehicles, management of inter-state border points, parking arrangements, emergency response mechanisms, and real-time sharing of operational information. Special emphasis was placed on synchronized action at Delhi's borders to ensure the uniform implementation of traffic management plans and a prompt response to emerging situations.

Contingency Planning and Inter-Agency Liaison

The participants also reviewed contingency plans for managing peak traffic, crowd control, emergencies, and other unforeseen situations during the Yatra. It was resolved to maintain continuous liaison and effective communication among Delhi Traffic Police, district police units, and the police and traffic authorities of adjoining NCR districts to ensure coordinated enforcement and efficient traffic regulation throughout the Yatra, said the release.

Emphasis on Coordination and Meticulous Planning

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, emphasised seamless coordination between district police and traffic units to ensure the safety and security of Kanwariyas and the general public.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) stressed the need for meticulous planning, timely dissemination of traffic advisories and close coordination among all participating agencies to minimise inconvenience to commuters while ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Delhi Traffic Police reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safe, secure, and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra through coordinated planning, effective traffic management, and close cooperation with all stakeholder agencies. (ANI)