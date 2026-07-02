A specially-abled entrepreneur, Girja Jalchatri, from Raipur is inspiring others by creating employment for persons with disabilities through her tea stall, 'The Tea Express', located near the District and Sessions Court in the Chhattisgarh capital.

A specially-abled entrepreneur from Raipur is inspiring others by creating employment opportunities for persons with disabilities through her tea stall, "The Tea Express", located near the District and Sessions Court in the Chhattisgarh capital. Founded by Girja Jalchatri, a resident of Shanti Nagar, the tea stall employs mostly specially-abled individuals and has become a symbol of empowerment and self-reliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

From Self-Doubt to Entrepreneurship

Speaking to ANI, Girja Jalchatri recalled the challenges she faced before gaining confidence to pursue her entrepreneurial journey. "There was a time when I didn't think that divyang people could achieve anything in life. I lacked self-confidence... I always thought that people would laugh at me or make fun of me when they saw me. But seeing other divyang peers during the computer course at the Women's Polytechnic College in Baron Bazar boosted my confidence," she said. She added, "I joined the Samarth Charitable Trust and started working to connect divyang people with government schemes and livelihoods. Today, our team has 10 members, two of whom are non-disabled and the rest are from the Divyang category."

A Story of Transformation

One of the employees, Surekha Sonkar, said working at the tea stall transformed her life and gave her financial independence. "I am 80 per cent disabled, and I work in the canteen of the District Council Court. Earlier, even stepping out of the house was difficult, but after connecting with Girja Didi, my confidence increased. We helped differently-abled companions get tricycles, medical certificates, and benefits of government schemes. Today, I am self-reliant and do not depend on anyone," Sonkar told ANI.

A Commendable Initiative

Advocate Ranjeesh Jha praised the initiative, saying it has created meaningful employment while promoting dignity and inclusion. "This initiative has been taken by the government and our advocates' association for specially-abled people. There is a very good arrangement here, and these people treat their guests with a sense of service and love. This is a very good initiative," Jha said. (ANI)