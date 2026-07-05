On RJD's 30th Foundation Day, Lalu Prasad Yadav called on his party to be a frontline force against BJP's authoritarianism, stating it is more than an 'election-fighting machine' and must champion the cause of the poor and marginalised.

As the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on Sunday, its founding president Lalu Prasad Yadav in a stirring call to action to his party comrades, stated that that the party is not just an "election-fighting machine" but must act as a frontline force to fight against authoritarianism and pushback ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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RJD's Commitment to the Marginalised

In a Facebook post, Yadav said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal prioritises helping the poor, weak, and marginalised sections of society. Their model of development goes beyond "luxurious malls" and "glittering hotels" to support the workers behind their construction and beautification. "The RJD's priority and commitment have always been to champion the cause of the poor, the aggrieved, the marginalised, the weak, and the downtrodden. Even in changing times, our politics remains fundamentally opposed to socio-economic inequality and communalism. Our model of development is not limited to gleaming airports, lavish malls, or glittering hotels; rather, we are committed to ensuring the participation and stake of the poor and the last person in society in every aspect of development," he said.

The RJD chief added that the goal of the party is to bring a qualitative change in the lives of the craftsmen and labourers who built these. "Our goal is to bring about qualitative and positive changes in the lives of the craftspeople, labourers, and artisans who build these malls, hotels, and airports, as well as the employees working within them and their families. We will accept nothing less than this," he added.

'BJP Pushing Country Backwards'

Further, Yadav said that the BJP functions as an authoritative institution, pushing back the country while "capturing constitutional institutions and sidelining the Constitution itself."

"Comrades, an analysis of election results in several states reveals that the BJP is attempting to push the country backwards through authoritarian means--capturing constitutional institutions and sidelining the Constitution itself. Our politics does not permit us to accept this situation. Therefore, all colleagues in the Rashtriya Janata Dal must prepare for this historic role without wasting any time. Every worker and leader must understand that our party is not merely an "election-fighting machine," he said, urging the RJD leaders to stand firm in the face of opposition.

He added that RJD is the only party which is capable of realising the dreams of the needy in current times.

The 30th Foundation Day of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is celebrated with great enthusiasm across all districts, with party leaders and workers from all over Bihar participating in the event, Yadav said. (ANI)