A husband allegedly beat a young man on the street after finding him with his wife at a hotel. The viral video shows the woman pleading to let him go.

A husband dragged a young man out of a hotel and beat him on the street after finding him with his wife in a Kotwali area.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media on Wednesday evening. The footage shows a man pulling the youth down the hotel stairs while someone is heard saying, "Take him outside." The two then reach the street, where the husband kicks and punches the youth while asking for his identity.

A woman, believed to be the wife, is seen coming out of the hotel and pleading with the husband to release the youth. A crowd gathered on the street, but it is unclear whether anyone intervened.

No Complaint Filed Yet, Police Say

According to information, the husband had suspected his wife and followed her to the hotel. After the incident, all three left the spot.

UP Police said no written complaint has been filed from any party so far. Action will be taken upon receiving a complaint. Authorities are also questioning the hotel management to gather information.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.